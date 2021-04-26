Ward in Eva Macapagal Super Terminal converted into COVID-19 isolation facility

MANILA - One of the four quarantine wards inside the Eva Macapagal Super Terminal in Manila was converted into an isolation facility for mild and asymptomatic COVID patients to help decongest hospitals in Metro Manila.

The 55-bed isolation ward served as a quarantine facility for returning Filipino seafarers since last year, with the help of the Lopez Group of Companies.

The facility will receive COVID-positive patients that will be referred by the One COVID Referral Center. It will be manned by 21 health personnel, including 3 doctors and 6 nurses.

“Talagang gagabayan ang pasyente. Saan ba siya naaayon na facility? Depende sa kanyang karamdaman o clinical condition. Ayaw na natin na pupunta lahat sa ospital, kasi talagang punuan at nabibilaukan ang ospital,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.

“Para po makatulong tayo doon sa mga pagkukulang ng bed facilities partikular sa step down care, kumbaga yung pagaling na. Para mas maaga mabakante ang pasilidad ng primary hospitals,” Philippine Ports Authority General Manager, Atty. Jay Santiago added.

The PPA said they are ready to expand the isolation facility’s capacity if necessary. The combined bed capacity of the isolation ward and the 3 quarantine wards is 211.

ICU beds in Metro Manila remain at critical level, with 86% utilization rate, according to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. But the combined utilization rate of all isolation, ward, and ICU beds in the region is at 65 percent.

Duque said the Philippine Red Cross will set up airconditioned tents at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute to augment its capacity by at least 20 beds. But the hospital’s Executive Director says their staff is inadequate to man these, as some health personnel get infected with COVID. For this year alone, the number of NKTI personnel that tested positive for COVID is at 255.

“Hindi man sila sabay-sabay, pero nitong Marso at Abril, eh naga-average kami ng 6 to 10 health workers na nagpo-positive,” Dr. Rose Marie Liquete said.

Situations like these are among the reasons why the Health Secretary favors extending the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and provinces in the NCR Plus bubble by at least a week.

“Nakikita natin hindi pa lumuluwag ang ating health systems capacity, lalu na ang mga ICU critical care,” Duque said.

The IATF will meet with experts in epidemiology and data analytics Tuesday to discuss the task force’s recommendations for the country’s community quarantine classifications for May.

While the Philippines has breached the one million mark for COVID infections since last year, Duque said over 90% of this figure recovered.

“Ako kasi ang tinitingnan ko is the recoveries. Ang recoveries natin mataas. More than 900,000. Our active cases is about 77,000 more or less... Ano ba yung 1 million? That’s a number. What is important is how many people recovered? ‘Yun ang bantayan natin. Saka kung ilan ang active cases,” he said.

He also has a reminder to community pantry organizers.

“Siguraduhin na may coordination with the local government unit para ‘yung social distancing, masking, face shield, so lahat itong mga ito ay dapat disiplinadong tumutugon o tumatalima sa ating panuntunan,” Duque said.