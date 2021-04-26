Manila gov't sends nearly 3,000 food boxes for residents relocated in Cavite, Bulacan

MANILA - The city government of Manila on Monday said it has delivered nearly 3,000 food boxes to Manileños who have been relocated to Cavite and Bulacan.

Of the capital city's 2,850 food boxes, 800 were sent to Naic in Cavite, 1,400 to Pandi, Bulacan, and another 650 boxes to Norzagaray, Bulacan, according to the Manila Public Information Office (PIO).

LOOK: Manila City govt sends nearly 3,000 food boxes to Manileños who relocated in Naic, Cavite as well as in Pandi and Norzagaray, Bulacan



The delivery came about a week after Manila Mayor @IskoMoreno said several Manileños were not given aid in some relocation sites. pic.twitter.com/Bob7r1tlUp — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) April 26, 2021

"I hope nakatulong ng kaunti ang inyong Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Maynila," Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagosa said in a statement.

"Basta kaya nating abutin. Mapa-Maynila man o sa labas ng Maynila, it doesn't matter. Ang importante ay magtulungan tayo kasi pandemya ito," he said.

Each food box contains 3 kilos of rice, 16 canned goods, and 8 sachets of instant coffee.

Domagoso urged local officials to include as many people as they can in their aid programs, especially during the pandemic.

"Botante man o hindi botante, yakapin ninyo. Tulungan natin," he said.

(Voter or not voter, embrace them. Let's help them.)

Most of the capital city's food boxes were sent a week after Domagoso slammed Naic Mayor Jun Dualan for not including relocated Manila residents in the town's list of aid recipients.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla came to Dualan's defense and publicly castigated the Manila mayor for allegedly being "too proud."

Over the weekend, Remulla told ABS-CBN News that he has mended ties with Domagoso through a phone call initiated by the Manila mayor.

RELATED VIDEO