Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rise to 18,253

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 18,253 as 16 new cases were recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also reported 4 new recoveries and no new fatality.

This is the fourth straight day that the number of new cases, recoveries. and deaths are below 20.

The number of Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 5,933, as 11,194 of those infected have recovered, while 1,126 have died.

There are currently 93 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,087 in the Asia Pacific, 927 in Europe, 3,825 in the Middle East and Africa, and 94 in the Americas.

Today, the DFA reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new recoveries, and no new fatality among overseas Filipinos.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/UfpfVl4Cop — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) April 26, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,006,428 people. The tally includes 16,853 deaths, 914,952 recoveries, and 74,623 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 147.2 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.1 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 84.9 million already recovered.

RELATED VIDEO