

MANILA - Senator Imee Marcos said the government should immediately bring home Filipinos affected in war-torn Sudan, amid a 72-hour ceasefire by warring factions.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Marcos said Filipinos should be repatriated at the soonest possible time.

"Pagkakataon na ito na ilikas natin ang mga Pilipino, 400 na nandoon at iuwi kung kinakailangan. Kasi mukhang malala ang sitwasyon at hindi naman natin alam kung talagang gagalangin iyong sinasabing ceasefire nang matagalan," she said.

Marcos said Filipinos in Sudan are doing their own means to survive and escape from the conflict.

"Nag-upa na iyong ibang bansa ng chartered flight. Malamang, kailangan din natin gawin iyon dahil 400 Filipinos is quite a large number and will probably take more than a single flight. Malayo-layo rin ang Sundan at hindi naman available ang mga direct flight papunta roon," she added.

Senator Francis Tolentino also said the Philippines must "move fast", and ask for assistance from other countries.

"The 400-plus OFWs should be evacuated to Egypt where we have an active diplomatic mission and where their safety can be assured. The government should hire buses at once to ensure their quick repatriation given the deteriorating condition in Sudan. We should likewise seek the assistance of Egypt. And from Cairo, we can fly them to Manila," Tolentino said in a statement.

