Passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Terminal 3 in Pasay City on April 5, 2023. More passengers are expected to travel through airports, seaports, and bus terminals on the eve of Maundy Thursday, the start of the long Holy Week break. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) will raise the retention period of CCTVs in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to 90 days to ramp up surveillance efforts against human trafficking and other related crimes, an official said Tuesday.

This comes after senators called on the agency to increase their cameras' retention period and upgrade them to better technology. MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong had said their CCTV recordings were only available for 30 days.

Bryan Co, MIAA's assistant general manager, said they would heed the lawmakers' call but this would be focused on the airports' critical areas for now.

"Right now, 30 days ang ating retention, i-increase natin ito from 30 days to around first phase natin, 90 days," Co said in a public briefing.

"May mga na-identify tayong critical cameras sa ating mga areas kung saan especially going in and out of our pre-departure gates. Kapag mag-aarrive naman, kung saan sila dumadaan, nakakapag-identify na sila ng key cameras natin kung saan ito yung i-uupgrade natin," he added.

The official said the procurement process for the upgrade is underway but they aim to award this "by next week." The changes will be effective "2 weeks from now."

He assured the public that the MIAA has enough budget for the project this year. Co did not mention during the briefing how much they allotted for this.

"Maaasahan natin ang retention for critical cameras na na-identify natin," he said.

Last week, Senator Risa Hontiveros revealed there are "scam hubs" hosted here in the Philippines, with victims of human trafficking from some countries in Southeast Asia, Africa, and South Asia.

Hontiveros said these hubs in the Philippines are located in the "middle of the urban jungle," like one that can be found "15 minutes from the airport and probably 10 minutes away from the Philippine Senate."