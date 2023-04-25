The Philippine Coast Guard deploy an oil spill boom and skimmer with manual scooping around the suspected area of the sunken MT Princess Empress approximately 7.1 nautical miles northeast of the shorelines of Balingawan Port, Lucta Port, and Buloc Bay in Oriental Mindoro on March 14, 2023. Photo courtesy of Malayan Towage and Salvage Corporation/Philippine Coast Guard

Naghahanda na ang Department of Justice sa posibilidad na paghahain ng writ of kalikasan laban sa mga indibidwal, grupo o ahensiya ng gobyerno na mapatutunayang responsable sa nangyaring oil spill sa Oriental Mindoro.

Sa ambush interview, sinabi ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla na may itinakda na silang deadline laban sa insurer ng mga claimant na apektado ng oil spill.

“Mayroon kaming deadline na ibinigay and if they are not able to abide by the deadline we will file a writ of kalikasan case against those who have to be made to account. Government and private. Whoever has to account to the writ of kalikasan. If they do not anything within the next 10-days,” sabi ni Remulla.

Bagama't walang binanggit na mga partikular na pangalan o tanggapan, sinabi ni Remulla na kasama sa mga sisilipin ay ang pananagutan ng mga regulatory bodies o ahensiya ng gobyerno na maaring nagkaroon ng pagkukulang sa nangyaring oil spill.

“You have to look at the regulatory bodies that are involve to make sure that they are doing their job. Because sometimes it’s failure of governance that is contributory to the accident or to the incidents that happened. Tamaan na ang tatamaam, kasi we’ve said this….this is a crime - the sea is now the scene of the crime…you know that, so we have to work within that premise that the crime has committed and we have to correct the effects of the crime,” dagdag pa ni Remulla.

