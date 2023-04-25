A DITO Telecommunity booth sells sim cards in Quezon City on May 31, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Tuesday said it sees no problem if retail vendors charge fees when they assist SIM users during registration.

Vendors reportedly asked new users between P20 and P50 to have their new SIMs registered, to spare them the headache of enrolling their SIMs to the telcos' database.

The fees cover the subscribers' internet use, based on reports.

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said this is not a violation of the law.

"Well, actually it’s a private transaction between the SIM card holder and the, and the SIM seller ‘no, retailer ba ito? Mga retailer, nasa palengke, oo. So, it’s a private transaction between them," Uy told Palace reporters.

"Hindi naman siguro lumalabag sa batas na mag-charge sila ng kaunting fee dahil may gastos rin naman sila. Katulad lang nun, data nila ang ginagamit, so may gastos sa kanila iyon. And I think 20 pesos is very, very reasonable," he added.

"And for many na medyo digitally challenged, I think nakakatulong naman iyon. Otherwise, magpa-tulong sila sa anak nila, sa pamangkin nila, sa mga apo nila."

Meanwhile, Uy blamed Filipinos' "hard-headedness" for their failure to register ahead of the deadline and were just hoping for the extension of SIM registration.

The official noted that playing hardball in the extension of the deadline caused registrations to rise to around 1 million daily in the past 2 weeks.

"Actually, it had a very positive effect by not announcing any extension – nagkaroon tayo ng malaking registration in the past two weeks," he said.

"So clearly, matitigas lang talaga ang ulo ng ating mga kababayan. They always just want the last minute and they’re always hoping for an extension. Kaya medyo we have to adopt a very, rather more, stronger stance against this continuing to provide extensions," he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. approved the DICT's recommendation to extend SIM registration by 90 days, to allow more users to register.

The DICT expects to reach around 100 million SIMs to be registered during this period.