Vice President Leni Robredo attends the campaign rally on Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City on her birthday on April 23, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo is the best among the presidential candidates in this year's election to address what has been described as a crisis plaguing the country's education system, advocates said Monday.

In an online press conference, Education Nation, a coalition of 35 organizations and 21 experts, released the results of its research which sought to determine who among the presidential aspirants could best deal with the problems in the country's education sector.

"Gamit ang 10-point agenda ng Education Nation, nasiyasat natin na si Vice President Leni Robredo ang tumugon at tumutugon sa mga pangangailangan ng sektor edukasyon," said Marco delos Reyes, policy and advocacy manager of the Philippine Business for Education (PBED), one of the groups comprising Education Nation.

(Using Education Nation's 10-point agenda, we found that Vice President Leni Robredo has addressed and continues to address the needs of the education sector.)

Education Nation laid down a "10-point criteria" corresponding to needs in the sector, such as the provision of adequate resources, eradication of hunger and malnutrition, empowering of teachers, and support for public and private education complementarity, among others.

The group then monitored pronouncements made by 6 of the 10 presidential aspirants to see which of them could address these needs, Delos Reyes explained. These include statements from debates, interviews, press releases.

The candidates involved in the research include Robredo, Panfilo Lacson, Isko Moreno Domagoso, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, Leody de Guzman and Manny Pacquiao.

The group also checked the candidates' track record and platforms.

"We saw that Leni Robredo ticks all the box on Education Nation's 10-point agenda. Robredo is also the only candidate with a detailed strategy to take us out of the crisis, she acknowledges the crisis," Delos Reyes said.

Lacson trailed behind Robredo, ticking 8 points in the criteria. Pacquiao ranked last.

PBED President Chito Salazar clarified that Education Nation would not engage in campaign activities for Robredo, noting that the study serves as a recommendation for voters.

"We're not going to campaign or lobby for anyone but essentially, given the study, based on our conclusion is that the best person to lead us through this learning crisis, to help resolve it is Vice President Leni Robredo," he said.

Advocates have said an education crisis has been plaguing the country, even before the COVID-19 pandemic. They cite poor learning outcomes and performance of Filipinos in international learning assessments, and malnutrition, among others.

The crisis was only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced schools to close and shift to a less effective remote learning setup, advocates say.

Juan Miguel Luz, a former undersecretary at the Department of Education, stressed that the next president would not be able to solve the learning crisis in their 6-year term.

"The problem is a long-term problem," Luz said.

"What you need is a president who is going to set systemic change para 'yong reforms in the 6 years of his or her presidency will continue beyond that," he said.

In recent months, Robredo, who ranks No. 2 in voter surveys, has received support from many groups in the education sector.

