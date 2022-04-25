Passengers wait for their bus ride at a terminal in Quezon City on April 12, 2022. A number of passengers travel ahead of the influx during the Lenten holidays after two years in lockdown and COVID-19 alert levels going down across the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines' health department said Monday that 726 or 12.8 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition.

The figure is higher than the previous week's 664 severe and critical patients who comprised 11.5 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions at the time.

According to the Department of Health's latest bulletin, 479 or 16.9 percent of 2,841 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied.

From April 18 to 24, the country recorded 1,465 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 209 per day, which is 12 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 213 COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. They are broken down as follows, according to month of occurrence:

43 in April 2022

14 in March 2022

8 in February 2022

13 in January 2022

14 in December 2021

7 in November 2021

4 in October 2021

41 in September 2021

25 in August 2021

10 in July 2021

6 in June 2021

4 in May 2021

13 in April 2021

5 in March 2021

1 in February 2021

2 in November 2020

2 in September 2020

1 in August 2020

The DOH is monitoring 13 areas that had an increase in COVID-19 cases, although not significant enough to merit concern, according to Health Undersecretary maria Rosario Vergeire.

“We are not seeing significant increases as of this time. And most specifically, mas importante po, doon po sa mga pagtaas ng kaso na nakikita natin na bahagya, ay hindi po natin nakikitang napupuno ang mga ospital,” Vergeire said.

(We are not seeing significant increases as of this time. And most specifically, more importantly. even though there is a slight increase in cases, hospitals aren't filling up.)

Some 67 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 12.9 million have received their booster shots.

The government on Monday rolled out second COVID-19 booster shots to immunocompromised individuals in select areas in Metro Manila.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier this month amended the emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines to include a fourth dose for the elderly, immunocompromised, and health workers.

The DOH Health Technology Assessment Council has yet to release its recommendations on the additional jab's rollout for the elderly and medical frontliners.