P31.5M worth of fake, unregistered health products seized in Manila

MANILA - The Bureau of Customs seized P31.5 million worth of counterfeit and unregistered health products in Sta. Cruz, Manila on April 19.

The goods were seized from warehouses at 1005 Ongpin Street, Santa Cruz, Manila and Units A, B, C, and D at 641 Fernandez Street, Santa Cruz, Manila, the BOC said.

Among the goods confiscated were Lianhua Lung Cleansing Tea, Healthy Brain Pills, Gluta Lipo, Lidan Tablets, Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, Vita herbs and other items bearing Chinese brand names.

BOC said they asked the warehouse owners to present importation documents and other permits. An investigation is also underway for possible violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act Republic Act and the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

The raid comes weeks after an environmental watchdog flagged the sale of whitening products with high mercury content in Baclaran.