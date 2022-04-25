Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet Leody De Guzman tackles his education platform at a forum with PH private schools group Cocopea #Halalan2022



Philippine education must shift its orientation from allegedly serving individuals and big businesses towards serving the country’s progress, Partido Lakas ng Masa standard-bearer Leody De Guzman told educators and students at a forum of private schools on Monday.

This reorientation, the labor leader said, should accompany bigger state funding for education both in public and private schools.

At the forum organized by the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines (Cocopea), a group of private schools, De Guzman rued how many subjects and courses only prepare young Filipinos to earn a living for themselves or families and not think about the welfare of the country.

He added this system only benefits the rich and large companies—a frequent target of De Guzman’s pro-worker platform that includes a tax on the Philippines’ wealthiest.

“Kung ganito ang klase ng edukasyon na umiiral—para sa sarili, para sa mga big business—kahit anong porma pa ng edukasyon, kahit ano pang mga ahensya o department ang buuin natin, hindi magbabago ang kalagayan ng ating bansa,” he said.

“Pagpapayaman ng indibidwal ang magiging kaisipan ng bawat isa, na para bang wala akong pakialam sayo, ako bahala sa sarili ko. Kompetisyon, ‘yon ang made-develop, hindi ‘yong isang lipunan.”

This change in mindset includes devoting more effort to help learners understand Philippine history, and the political and economic system, he said.

These, as well as a bigger focus on teaching critical thinking, should help more Filipinos guard against disinformation.

“Tingin ko ‘yong mga fake news naging matagumpay dahil ang mga tao, ‘yong critical thinking nila kapos. Tinitingnan nila lumalabas sa Facebook, social media, ‘pag nakikita nila yon na yon. Hindi nila tinitingnan: tama ba o mali? Ngayon kung hindi nila alam ang history, hindi nila makikita ang context, tatanggapin nilang iyon na iyon,” he said.

De Guzman favors increasing the country’s education budget to 6% of the Gross Domestic Product.

He said this would help give incentives to those who want to become teachers, increase teachers’ pay, build more classrooms, hire additional school staff, and upgrade schools’ facilities and equipment.

He added he finds nothing wrong with a subsidy system for education where families would be given vouchers to fund where they would enroll their children.

However, he said, the upgrading of public schools must be fast-tracked to bring them at par with many private schools.

For De Guzman, education reform must be complemented by solving poverty and the country’s other woes.

“Magkakaugnay ang mga bagay. Hindi pwedeng education lang, pero ‘yong economic hindi mo nire-resolve. Baka mga may pam-budget siya sa eskwelahan, wala naman siyang pagkain. Malnourished siya. Kaya kinakailangan holistic ‘yong approach natin dahil binastard na ng ibang administrasyon ‘yong sistema ng ating lipunan—politically, economically, culturally—winasak na pinaglingkod lang sa interes nila nang walang pakialam kung ano ang mangyayari sa tao.”

De Guzman is the second presidential candidate to appear at the private schools’ forum, following Vice President Leni Robredo in Pangasinan in early April.

The Cocopea said it is still trying to get other candidates to face their member schools in the forum streamed online.

After the forum, De Guzman also met with community leaders and members at the Parola Gate 1, also in Tondo, Manila, where he again detailed his platform for the country’s poor.