Students prepare to enter their respective classrooms at the Jose Magsaysay Elementary School (JMES) in Makati City on March 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The government should speed up its reopening of schools for in-person classes, an education advocate said Monday as she stressed on the importance of classroom sessions for younger students.

"We have been experiencing the longest school closure in the world. We are calling for an immediate accelerated opening of our school," Love Basillote, executive director of the Philippines Business for Education, said in an online press conference.

The government also needs to pour more resources into schools so they could reopen for face-to-face classes, Basillote said when she was asked about the most pressing issue plaguing the education sector.

"Kasi right now, our main problem is reading. Very basic competencies: reading and numeracy... Young learners require face-to-face teaching and learning for it to be effective. It's very difficult for them to learn online," she added.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to shift to a remote learning setup since early 2020 that has proved to be challenging since most students in the country do not have a computer or stable internet at home.

A recent report from the United Nations Children's Fund found that the Philippines had the longest pandemic school closure among 122 countries, at 70 weeks.

As of April 18, up to 23,963 elementary and secondary schools have reopened for limited in-person classes, representing 41.69 percent of the total number of schools nationwide, according to the Department of Education (DepEd).

The DepEd has said it was eyeing for more schools to hold physical classes in the next school year.

