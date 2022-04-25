President Rodrigo Duterte meets 3 Presidential Security Group members who recently passed the Bar exams. Photo courtesy of PSG spokesperson Maj. Zeerah Blanche Lucrecia



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte personally congratulated 3 members of the Presidential Security Group who passed the 2020/2021 Bar examinations.

Duterte invited the trio to a photo opportunity at Malago Clubhouse, Malacañang Park last April 21, PSG spokesperson Maj. Zeerah Blanche Lucrecia said on Monday.

She said the Bar passers included Capt. Joan Napay who is assigned at the PSG Station Hospital, Lt. April Bayabao from the Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics, and PSSg. Byron Angelo Bacud from the Presidential Police Security Force Unit.

"The President shared to them his personal experiences as a lawyer and as prosecutor when he was still in practice," Lucrecia said, quoting Napay.

"The President recommended to read more books on trial techniques and encouraged the new lawyers to engage in practice whether in the AFP or in private," she added.

A total of 8,241 out of 11, 402 law graduates who took the Bar last Feb. 4 and 6 passed the exams, the Supreme Court said.