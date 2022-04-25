MANILA — Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Monday urged Vice President Leni Robredo to collect the Marcos family’s P203-billion estate tax dues if she is elected president.

“If Leni becomes president, she has to collect the P203-billion estate taxes. Because we need the money… Our deficit is so high. So the short term, we need to collect, and we strengthen our tax administration,” Drilon said.

"There must be a fiscal consolidation. Immediately, we must strengthen our tax administration,” he added.

Earlier in April, Malacañang said that President Rodrigo Duterte has already “called the attention” of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to address the Marcoses’ estate tax liabilities.

Drilon also said Robredo must improve the country’s tax collection system, which is among the key issues that he suggested the presidential bet should prioritize under her administration.

People must also be encouraged to respect and trust the rule of law again, the senator said.

He also scored the importance of having an appointee that "must understand health insurance" to handle the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), instead of a former military official.

This, Drilon said, must be part of Robredo’s COVID-19 recovery response if ever she gets elected to the country’s top post.

Problems in the country's educational system, including the quality of textbooks and quality of teachers must also be addressed through the creation of a 'Joint Executive-Legislative Education Committee," Drilon said.

Despite Robredo’s numbers in the recent pre-election surveys, the senator said he is still hopeful for her victory based on the energy shown by her supporters in their campaign rallies.

“That (attendance translated into votes) is our hope, because we have never seen this kind of passion. We would like to think that this is not reflected on surveys," Drilon said.

Meanwhile, another staunch Robredo supporter, Iloilo Gov. Art Defensor, said that he is committed to the Vice President’s victory in his province.

With more than 1.6 million registered voters, Iloilo is the eighth most vote-rich province in the country.

Robredo won the 2016 vice-presidential race there with 711,391 votes, while her rival former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. got 128,189 votes.

