Commissioner Rey Bulay speaks during the Comelec briefing at their headquarters on April 22, 2022 as they announced of the postponement of their latest 2022 Presidential and Vice Presidential debates. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Rey Bulay on Monday said he did not threaten the poll body’s critics following his statement last week of having them arrested.

Bulay said that rather than a threat, his statement was a “warning” to those who plan to induce lawless violence as a response to the results of the May 9 polls.

He said that there is a “world of difference” between criticisms and accusations of electoral fraud.

“So ang sinabi ko, to those that will comment lawless violence by inducement, with respect to the results of this election, you will be met with the full force of the law. It's no threat; it is the truth,” Bulay said.

“I am actually warning people to obey the laws kung sakaling hindi nila alam. Nowhere in the whole video did I mention the word ‘threat,’" the commissioner added.

Bulay earlier claimed that those accusing Comelec of favoring candidates in the 2022 polls that they could be arrested and jailed.

“’Yun po nagko-comment ng public opinion na ang Comelec ay may sina-side-an, kinakampihan at mandadaya, ako po ay nagwa-warning sa inyo.” Bulay said. “We will not hesitate to call upon the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) na ngayon sa panahong ito ay nasa ilalim ng control ng Comelec na patulan at ipahuli at ipakulong kayo ’yung manggugulo sa eleksyon na ito.”

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Sunday blasted Bulay for his statement, reminding him not to be “onion-skinned” because people are only expressing their concerns about the elections.

“Tayo po ay public servants, huwag po nating takutin ang taumbayan. The plea for a fair and honest election is a plea in every election, there's nothing wrong with that," Drilon said.

Poll watchdog National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) also criticized Bulay’s statement, saying that “power and authority should not be weaponized against the people.”

“The absence or lack of transparency of the processes of the Commission, whether in relation to cases or petitions before it, or in relation to its preparations of the automated election system that will be used for the 2022 National and Local Elections, has been a concern,” NAMFREL said in a statement Monday.

“With less than two weeks before the elections, we urge the Commission to be more transparent in its actions, encourage the promotion of inclusivity and participation by initiating conversations with stakeholders, and provide clear information in response to any issues or concerns raised by citizens and/or citizen groups,” it added.

