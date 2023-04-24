Advocates urge the Philippine government to stop the importation and cultivation of genetically modified organisms in the country. Feb. 23, 2016. Manny Palmero, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — An agriculture group has scored a legal win in the battle against genetically modified rice and eggplant products.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Magsasaka at Siyentipiko Para sa Pag-Unlad ng Agrikultura (Masipag) as it issued on April 18 a writ of kalikasan.

"We were just asserting our constitutional rights to a healthy and balanced ecology and 'yung ating constitutional rights to health of the people," Masipag national coordinator Alfie Pulumbarit told ANC's "Rundown" Monday.

In its petition filed in October, Masipag claimed that both Golden Rice and Bacillus thuringiensis Eggplant (Bt Eggplant) were genetically modified organisms.

The group sought the issuance of a temporary environmental protection order to stop the commercial release of the two farm products.

The petitioners also wanted to declare all biosafety permits for Golden Rice and Bt Eggplant null and void, perform independent risks and impact assessments, obtain the prior and informed consent of farmers and indigenous peoples, and implement liability mechanisms in case of damage, as required by law.

"Ang problem natin sa GM crops, they could contaminate our wide genetic diversity especially sa crops ng ating palay at eggplant at possible problem na hatid nito sa ating mga consumers," Pulumbarit said.

The high tribunal ordered the respondents — the Department of Agriculture, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Health, Director of the Bureau of Plant Industry of the DA, the Philippine Rice Research Institute, and the University of the Philippines-Los Baños — to file a verified return within 10 days from service.