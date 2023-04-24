OFWs in Sudan fear for their lives as ceasefire ends

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Filipinos in Sudan are appealing for help in leaving the battle-torn country where deadly fighting raged into a second week between forces loyal to two rival generals.

Reports from CNN noted that the forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo declared a 72-hour truce for the Muslim holiday of Eid, and Filipinos are worried over clashes worsening again now that the holiday is over.

Speaking with TeleRadyo, Noemi Sanchez urged Philippine officials in Sudan to do everything to evacuate Filipinos quickly.

“Parang hindi po inaasikaso yung mga Pilipino dito. Pati po yung consul dito hindi po kumikilos. Parang wala po silang pakialam sa mangyayari sa amin dito hanggang ngayon,” she lamented.

(It's like Filipinos are not being taken care of here. Even the consul isn't doing anything. It's like they don't care about what may happen to us.)

“Yung ibang mga foreigners po, UK, US, lahat po ng mga iba’t ibang lugar, nailikas na po dito sa Sudan. Kami-kaming mga Pilipino na lang po dito sa Khartoum na hindi pa po nalikas…wala po kasing aksyon, wala pong message, wala pong tugon ang consulate po dito, wala po silang message kung anuman,” she added.

(Foreigners from the UK and US have left. All other foreigners have left. Only the Filipinos are here...there is no action, no message from the consulate.)

For his part, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega said they will start transporting overseas Filipino workers out of Sudan by Tuesday (Philippine time).

“Unti-unti na tayong mag-e-evacuate ‘no, kasi limited yung supply ng mga vehicles, yung sasakyan para umabot sa Egypt. So hopefully, within the next 24 hours, kasi madaling araw ngayon sa Sudan…i-update namin kayo Monday morning meron nang isang bus na mag-umpisa, mag-evacuate tayo ng 50.”

(We will evacuate, there is a limited supply of vehicles that can get to Egypt. So hopefully, we can rescue people within the next 24 hours. We can start to evacuate 50 people first.)

De Vega said a team from the Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt will meet them at the Egyptian border.

“Kasi wala silang visa to Egypt, tulungan para makapasok, at pag makapasok, may isa pang, ang next route pupunta naman sila ng Aswan. Aswan is in the south of Egypt, yan ang tourist area doon.”

“Kaya meron hotels doon, at merong international airport. Doon sila makakasakay ng flights papuntang Cairo then Philippines,” he explained.

(They don't have visas to Egypt, so they will need assistance, then their next stop is Aswan, That's a tourist city in the south of Egypt, so there are hotels there and an international airport. From there, they can get to Cairo then the Philippines.)

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said teams headed by Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Arnell Ignacio will also be ready to assist the distressed Filipinos.

She also told Filipinos not to lose hope amid the problems in Sudan.

“Wag mawalan ng pag-asa, sila po lagi nasa isip namin, wala pong iwanan sa mangyayari.”

(Don't lose hope. They are always in our minds. No one will be left behind.)

Smoke rises over the city during the ongoing fighting between Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, Sudan, 19 April 2023. A power struggle erupted since 15 April between the Sudanese army led by army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, resulting in at least 200 deaths according to doctors' association in Sudan. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

In the interview, Sanchez said fighting is already intensifying in the Sudan.

“Sobra na nga po ang takot namin dahil sunod-sunod na po ang putukan dito. Umaga pa lang po hanggang hapon po grabe na po ang, malapit po kasi sa amin dito ngayon ang putukan dito kahapon dito na po sa amin sa labasan lang po kaya grabe na po ang takot namin.”

(We are very scared, the explosions and gunfire are happening throughout the day. This is just right outside our residence.)

Sanchez said buses arrived in the capital Khartoum the day before, but these buses asked for payment for boarding people trying to flee Sudan.

“Sinasabi po na meron na daw pong rescue, nagsihanda na po kami, meron daw pong 10 bus na susundo, ang akala po namin ay galing na po yun sa Embassy po. Hindi naman pala po. Kami lang po pala ang magbabayad ng mga gagastusin namin tsaka mga pamasahe po eh wala po kaming mga pera,” she said.

(We were told 10 buses will come rescue us, so we prepared. We thought they were from the Embassy, but they charged us money.)

TeleRadyo, 24 April 2023