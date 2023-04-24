President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with US President Joe Biden in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN Genral Assembly on September 22, 2022. Office of the Press Secretary handout

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday said his official visit to the United States in early May would tackle defense agreements and seek more partnerships between the US and the Philippines.

Marcos said his trip would "cover many subjects," including the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT), climate change, and investments.

"Hindi napapag-usapan ngayon, VFA natin and the treaty that we have, Mutual Defense Treaty that we have with the US. We have to evolve it," Marcos said in an interview with former Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo and broadcast journalist Nina Corpuz.

"It has to evolve... Nagbabago rin ang sitwasyon sa hinaharap natin, sa South China Sea, gitna ng mga pangyayari sa Taiwan, North Korea, lahat ng mga ano na medyo umiinit ang sitwasyon dito sa atin," he added.

(The VFA and our Mutual Defense Treaty with the US are not being discussed. They have to evolve. The situation we face is also changing, in the South China Sea, the developments in Taiwan, North Korea, the situation is heating up a bit.)

Marcos said he also aimed to explore partnerships following heated "rhetoric" from some parties.

While the President did not mention specifics, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian recently commented on the safety of Filipino workers in Taiwan after the Philippines granted the US access to additional military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

"Kung ano itong partnership natin, kung ano ang mga pwede natin gawin upang bawasan naman ang rhetoric dahil medyo mabibigat ang usapan, nagkakabitawan ng maaanghang na salita na, siyempre inaalala natin yan," Marcos said.

(Our partnership, what we can do to minimize this rhetoric, because the discourse has gotten heavy and heated words were exchanged, of course, we are thinking of these.)

"And the US has always been our partner in terms of the special relationship between the Philippines and the US," he added.

OTHER TOPICS

Marcos also mentioned that the Philippines could explore green investments from the US to mitigate the impact of climate change.

He noted that the US is offering "green bonds", which could be of "big help" to the Philippines. Green bonds finance projects that positively impact the environment, according to the US energy department.

Marcos said he and US President Joe Biden would also tackle the economy, cultural exchange, tourism, and healthcare, among others.

Marcos also stressed the importance of having more contacts in the United States, as he is set to bring his Cabinet and several businessmen.

"'Yun din ang sadya namin doon. Hindi lang kami ni President Biden kundi lahat kami, mga negosyante nating kasama, lahat tayo sa iba't ibang departamento na kasama para talagang magkaliwanagan kung ano ba talaga ang partnership ng Pilipinas at US," said Marcos.

(That's our goal there. It won't just be me and President Biden, but all of, the businessmen who will accompany us and the various government agencies, we will seek clarity on the partnership between the Philippines and the US.)

The Presidential Communications Office said Marcos' official working visit in the US was set from April 30 to May 4, but would formally start on May 1.

His meeting with Biden will be followed by an "expanded meeting with key Cabinet officials."

Marcos visited the US for the first time as President in September to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

The upcoming meeting between Biden and Marcos will come before the Philippine leader's expected attendance at the coronation of UK's King Charles on May 6.