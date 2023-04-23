Former DFA Secretary Albert del Rosario answers questions from the media as he arrived at the NAIA Terminal 3 on June 21, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The first day of the wake of former Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario drew crowds of people who paid their respects and remembered his service to the nation.

Del Rosario's wake is being held at Sanctuario de San Antonio in Makati City.

Former Dean of Ateneo School of Government Tony Laviña spoke highly of Del Rosario's dedication and diligence in executing his duties.

"Always fighting for the national interest. Pag-defend sa interes sa lupa, tao, at dagat laban sa China," Laviña said.

Moreover, Del Rosario's influence extends beyond his term in the DFA.

"Marami siyang na-mentor. Marami siyang mga organizations na nasimulan. He planted so many seeds even in the DFA," Laviña added.

Former Senator Serge Osmeña III, who shared fond memories of Del Rosario, credited him for his firm stance on the West Philippine Sea issue.

"I can only think of him as superlative. JC He is the sweetest, the gentle guy I know and yet he was firm against his stance on the West Philippine Sea," Osmeña said.

Del Rosario's contribution to the country will continue to be remembered in the coming days. A mass will be held on April 24 at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. at Chapels of Sanctuario de San Antonio in Makati City.