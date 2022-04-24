MANILA - The Embassy of the Philippines in Wellington urged registered Filipino voters in New Zealand who received ballot packages that allegedly have missing candidate names to return these ballots to their office.

In a statement, the Embassy said it has received information about allegations circulating online that a ballot sent by its office excluded the name of a particular candidate.

It then urged anyone who has received said flawed ballots to immediately return the entire ballot package to the Embassy for verification.

"The Philippine Embassy in Wellington is committed to upholding the integrity of the national elections as we stand by our oath as career civil servants to uphold the values of patriotism, integrity, professionalism, excellence and service," it said.

The overseas absentee voting, which started last April 10, has been facing several issues, including a delay in the shipping of election materials, to allegations of pre-shaded ballots.

Some overseas Filipinos in areas battling with new surges in COVID-19 cases are also having difficulties in exercising their right to vote.

The Commission on Elections earlier said it is expecting a "higher" turnout for overseas voters.

Data from Comelec showed there are about 1.7 million Filipinos living abroad who were registered in the 2022 polls.

The 2016 elections had the highest voter turnout in recent polls, with 31.25 percent or over 430,000 overseas Filipinos casting their votes. There were 1.37 million registered overseas voters that year.

Meanwhile, of the 1.82 million registered overseas voters in the 2019 polls, the voter turnout was 27.3 percent or 334,000.

Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo credited this year's "higher" voting turnout to new schemes implemented by the poll body, such as the "vote anywhere" concept and field voting.

In field voting, the embassy staff and the special board of election inspector will visit areas where overseas Filipino voters reside, he said.

For the "vote anywhere" scheme, he said registered overseas Filipinos were still allowed to vote even if they were in another country during the voting period.

