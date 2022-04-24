Presidential Spokesperson Herminio "Harry" Roque Jr. shares his remarks to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Feb. 15, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo



MANILA — Former presidential spokesperson and senatorial candidate Harry Roque on Saturday assured showbiz personality Ai-Ai delas Alas, who is supporting the UniTeam slate, that her current home network won’t lose its broadcast franchise.

“Ate Ai, hindi ka nagkamali ng sinamahang grupo. Hindi mawawala ang iyong prangkisa,” Roque said after being introduced by delas Alas at the UniTeam's rally in Manila City. He smiled after making the remark.

(Ate Ai, you chose the right group to align yourself with. Your franchise will not be denied.)

Delas Alas, who has been appearing on GMA 7 shows the past few years, was hosting the campaign event, along with comedian Bayani Agbayani, for the ticket of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and vice presidential hopeful Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

She used to appear on shows on ABS-CBN, which the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Franchises refused to grant a new broadcast franchise in July 2020.

Before making the franchise remark, Roque talked about Delas Alas' "beauty".

"Kaiba ang ating miting ngayon kasi sa kauna-unahang panahon, meron tayong bagong host. No'ng una ko siyang nakita, ang sabi ko, 'Bakit naging mas maganda pa si Toni G?' Yun pala, siya si Ai-Ai Delas Alas. Palakpakan po natin," he said.

(Our meeting now is different because for the first time, we have a new host. When I first saw her, I said, 'How come Toni G has become more beautiful?' Then I realized, it's Ai-Ai Delas Alas. Let's give her a round of applause.)

Toni Gonzaga, a former Kapamilya host, previously hosted some of the UniTeam rallies.

The ABS-CBN franchise denial came after President Rodrigo Duterte's repeated attacks against the network, including a declaration in December 2019 that he would "see to it that you're out."

Government regulators and other officials cleared ABS-CBN over allegations of tax fraud, violations of foreign ownership restrictions in mass media, among other legal issues, during the committee hearing for the network's new franchise application.

Following the franchise denial, Roque, then the spokesman of Duterte, said he feels for ABS-CBN "because I'm one of you, I'm Kapamilya," recalling that he was once a regular on a DZMM radio program and got his first media exposure via ANC.

“I owe who I am (due) to ABS-CBN. It pains me that you don’t have a franchise. I will not be the ‘Pambansang Laway’ now if not because of ABS-CBN, and I thank ABS-CBN,” he had said.

He had also acknowledged that the denial of a franchise for ABS-CBN left a void in public messaging.

“Mayroon po bang malaking kawalan dahil hindi nabigyan ng franchise ang ABS-CBN? Aaminin ko po, mayroon po… Nalulungkot po ako na dumating sa punto na hindi po na-renew ang prangkisa,” Roque said in a Malacañang press briefing in July 2020.

(Is there a huge loss because ABS-CBN was not given a franchise? I admit that there is. I am saddened that it has come to the point that the franchise was not renewed.)

But also just a few days after the killing of the ABS-CBN franchise, he asked why the company "could not have done more" to help the public during the coronavirus pandemic, a different tune from his statement two months earlier wherein he thanked the network for helping Filipinos weather the health crisis.

At that time, ABS-CBN's Pantawid ng Pag-ibig project, which provided relief in the form of food and other necessities in partnership with local government units, had raised some P427.1 million.

Roque said then that the public should accept the decision of the lawmakers and move on.

news.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN Corp.

RELATED VIDEO: