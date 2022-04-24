Representatives of the Real, Infanta and General Nakar (REINA) farmers, fisherfolk, women, youth, environmentalists, LGBTQIA+, the Dumagat leaders, evangelicals, and priests of the prelature of REINA express support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan at the “REINAgkakaisa for Leni Kiko” people's rally on April 18, 2022. VP Leni Robredo Media handout

The "unity talks" that Vice President Leni Robredo's camp initiated have already ended, and it's going to be a Leni-Kiko tandem until the end, an official of the Liberal Party said on Sunday.

LP vice chairman and Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon stressed this in an interview Sunday, this time, ruling out any chances of seeing a revived discussion with the camp of other presidential contenders.

Drilon made this statement amid claims of other presidential candidates that Robredo's camp is still convincing them to bow out of the race.

Asked if the unification talks are already over, Drilon answered: "Yes."

"We will work for the success of the Leni-Kiko tandem," Drilon said.

The senator has also dismissed the thought of eventually ending with a Leni-Tito Sotto tandem.

"Vice President Leni has been consistent and Senator Kiko is our vice president until the end," Drilon said.

The senator meantime admitted having called Senate President Vicente Sotto III the day that Partido Reporma abandoned Senator Panfilo Lacson in favor of Robredo.

"I admit I called him. 'Boss anong gagawin natin? Should we talk and he said, 'Teka muna i am not ready.' I said mag-usap tayo," Drilon said.

That call, Drilon said, was not meant to put "pressure" on Sotto, but only to assure the latter that their camp was then "open" to any possible discussion with the group of Senator Panfilo Lacson and Sotto.

Lacson earlier said he entertained unity talks with Robredo but the camp of the Vice President turned down his proposal for coming up with a united opposition slate.

