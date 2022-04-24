Around 500 bikers gathered at the Kartilya, Bonifacio Shrine in Manila City to call for clean environment and elections. Photo courtesy of Kevin Aguayon

MANILA — Cyclists and environmental advocates on Sunday called for an end to the use of fossil fuel, one of the main drivers of global warming that gravely affects the Philippines.

More than 300 cyclists joined the “Pedal for People and Climate” event in Quezon City, which started at 5 a.m. at the Quezon Memorial Circle, heading to Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila City.

The event aims to raise awareness on how countries such as the Philippines suffer from climate change, caused by green gas emissions.

Cyclists and Environmentalists in Quezon City join in the nationwide simultaneous “Pedal for People and Climate” on Sunday to reiterate their serious call to end the use of fossil fuels. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/dakUkf4jTD — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) April 23, 2022

Event organizers chose to do a cycling event, saying bicycles allow transportation without burning fossil fuels and emitting pollutants.

Meanwhile, some 500 bikers gathered at the Bonifacio Shrine in Manila, calling for a clean and peaceful elections on May 9.

EARTH DAY 2022: Nasa 500 bikers ang nagtipon sa Kartilya, Bonifacio Shrine sa Maynila para sa panawagan ng ‘Malinis na kalikasan at halalan.’ @ABSCBNNews 📷 Kevin Aguayon pic.twitter.com/erMXkTrEMs — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) April 23, 2022

Participants urged voters to continue scrutinizing national and local candidates.

"We urge all candidates to genuinely ensure the clean conduct of the elections," Mark Louie Aquino, campaign officer of Earth Island Institute Philippines, said.

"The aspiring leaders of the country should be concerned in reducing the amount of wastes that are coming from their campaign materials. As the campaign period is coming to a close, it is their main responsibility to clean up and properly dispose plastic waste from their campaigns," he added.

The group seeks to "inform the electorate about the adverse effects caused by plastic use," said Aquino.

"We are deeply concerned about the report of scientists who have found microplastics in human blood and fish. The election period on top of the medical related waste due to the pandemic will exponentially increase the already overwhelming amount of plastic pollution in our ocean," he said.

RELATED VIDEO