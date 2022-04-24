Scenes during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) hopes to complete within the week its probe into the failure of its partner to pay the hotel used as venue for its presidential and vice presidential debates, a poll official said on Sunday.

In a Teleradyo interview, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said Commissioner Rey Bulay is leading the investigation into the controversy that forced the poll body to postpone the last two election debates, supposedly scheduled to take place this weekend.

"Magkakaroon ng malalimang pagsisiyasat o imbestigasyon at kung ano 'yong alternatibo ng Comelec," Garcia said.

"Binigyan niya hanggang bukas ang lahat na mag-submit ng lahat-lahat dahil sabi nga niya, 'Bilang isang piskal, aalamin ko 'yan sino ang may liability, ano ang dapat na aksyon na meron ang Komisyon'," he added.

"Hindi puwedeng palampasin lamang nang ganun-ganun, dahil nga... to a certain extent... napahiya din naman nang kahit paano ang Commission on Election dito sa bagay na ito."

The final Comelec-organized vice presidential and presidential debates have been moved to April 30 and May 1, respectively, from April 23 and 24.

The postponement came after it was revealed that event organizer Impact Hub Manila failed to fulfill its payment obligations to Sofitel Philippine Plaza, amounting to P14 million.

Sofitel said Impact Hub repeatedly issued them bouncing checks.

Bulay is asking for a week to complete the probe, said Garcia. "Hopefully, bago matapos ang Friday na ito ay atin pong malalaman na kung anong result ng investigation."

Possible actions that may be taken against those involved in the mess should the probe find the contract with Impact Hub disadvantageous to the Comelec include cancellation of the deal and filing of complaint for damages against the company.

The commissioner assured that the poll body would be "very transparent" with the results of the investigation.

"We will be very, very transparent dahil walang katumbas 'yong transparency doon sa kahihiyan na inabot, halimbawa, initially ng Commission on Elections," Garcia said.

He appealed to the public though not to pass judgement yet on anyone pending the results of the probe.

Garcia, who reiterated that the Comelec had not released funds for the mounting of the debates, explained that Impact Hub Manila was allowed to earn money through advertisements, which could have been used to pay the hotel.

In a statement on Saturday, Impact Hub said its failure to pay Sofitel for the events resulted from a "misunderstanding" and "miscommunication."

Garcia lamented that such miscommunication affected the Comelec and its integrity.

"Yung miscommunication ay miscommunication nila. But hindi dapat madamay ang end-user. Kung kahit na kayo’y naglalabanan, ano man ang pinanggagalingan ng inyong misinformation, miscommunication, whatsoever, ang importante hindi nadadamay yung mismong end-user," he said.

"Kasi tatandaan natin na 'yang end-user ay isang Constitutional body na responsable sa mga mamamayan. Sa bandang huli, ang mga mamamayan ang kausap nila dito, hindi naman ang Commission on Elections lang. Pinagkatiwalaan sila ng Comelec at mga mamayan ma-deliver 'yan," he added.

"So, talagang yung miscommunication nila ay nakaapekto sa amin, and to a certain extent, nagkaroon ng doubt o kahit napakaliit na tuldok sa integridad ng Commission on Elections."



Garcia said Impact Hub representatives initially told him that the hotel did not have a problem even though the organizer could not settle its payment obligations with the previous events.

"Ang dinadahilan sa atin ay sa una, "Hindi naman kami nagkaproblema noong nauna" kahit maaaring hindi sila nakapagbayad. So siguro naging mapagpasensiya ang third party (Sofitel)," Garcia said.

"Ang sinasabi [ng Impact Hub], 'Commissioner, mayroon naman sa contract namin sa kanila na parang penalty. Eh 'di patungan na lang kami nang patungan ng penalty'," he added.

Garcia said the probe will include how Impact Hub was chosen as Comelec's partner, when in the 2016 elections, it was the different media organizations that mounted the debates.

"Magandang maganda sana yung 2016 na yun. So, kung may pinaboran... ay aalamin natin kung bakit nagka-ganiyan-ganiyan," the official said.

The upcoming debates will be organized by the Comelec with the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas.

Since March, the Comelec has already staged 2 presidential and one vice presidential debates.