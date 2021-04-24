QC calls on residents who went to Angel Locsin's community pantry to get free swab test

People crowd at a community pantry set up by actress Angel Locsin at Holy Spirit Drive in Quezon City on Friday despite efforts by organizers to enforce health and safety protocols. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Quezon City government has called on those who went to the community pantry set up by actress Angel Locsin to undergo COVID-19 swab testing, which is offered for free.

“Hindi natin puwedeng isantabi ang posibilidad na nagkahawahan dahil sa dami ng dumalo. Mabuti nang makasiguro na hindi natin mahawahan ang ating pamilya at mga kasama sa komunidad,” said Dr. Rolando Cruz, the chief of the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU), in a statement.

(We can’t dismiss the possibility of infection because of the number of people who went. It’s better to be sure that we won’t infect our families and communities.)

He also said that those showing flu-like symptoms such as cough should have themselves checked by medical personnel.

Quezon City residents who will avail of free swab testing can book an appointment online via the CESU reservation form or call the city’s contact tracing hotlines at 8703-2759, 8703-4398, 0916-122-8628, 0908-639-8086 or 0931-095-7737.

On Friday, a community pantry set up by actress and philanthropist Locsin on her birthday attracted a crowd of people despite organizers’ efforts to enforce health and safety protocols.

A 67-year-old man also died after fainting while in line, leading to Locsin delivering a public apology.

The Quezon City government and the Department of Interior and Local Government have since issued guidelines on the organization of community pantries to ensure that minimum public health standards are followed during the pandemic.

