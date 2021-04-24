LOOK: Unexploded bomb unearthed in Batanes

MANILA - Authorities on Wednesday recovered a 113-kilo unexploded bomb in Barangay Chanarian in Basco, Batanes.
The bomb was found by a backhoe operator during a clearing operation by the Batanes Multi-Purpose Cooperative (BMPC). He immediately reported his discovery to authorities.
Personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard, the Basco Police Station and the Philippine Marines carefully placed the bomb in a wooden box filled with sand.
It was then transported to the PCG Station in Batanes for custody and proper disposition.