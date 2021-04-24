LOOK: Unexploded bomb unearthed in Batanes

Authorities placed the 113-kilo unexploded bomb in a wooden box filled with sand. The bomb was discovered by a backhoe operator in Basco, Batanes. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA - Authorities on Wednesday recovered a 113-kilo unexploded bomb in Barangay Chanarian in Basco, Batanes.

The bomb was found by a backhoe operator during a clearing operation by the Batanes Multi-Purpose Cooperative (BMPC). He immediately reported his discovery to authorities.



Personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard, the Basco Police Station and the Philippine Marines carefully placed the bomb in a wooden box filled with sand.

It was then transported to the PCG Station in Batanes for custody and proper disposition.

