15 more Filipinos sick with COVID-19 abroad - DFA

NAIA Terminal 1 personnel perform routine disinfection as a precaution against COVID-19 on October 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday reported 15 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad.

This brings the cumulative total of Filipinos outside the country who got sick with the novel coronavirus to 18,237.

Those still battling the disease abroad reached 5,921, according to the agency.

Today, the DFA received reports of 15 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new recoveries and 3 new fatalities among Filipinos abroad.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/ubFb1XlMq1 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) April 24, 2021

A total of 3 Filipinos also died due to COVID-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 1,126.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 9 to 11,190.

There are currently 91 countries or territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

In the Philippines, nearly 990,000 have been infected with COVID-19, with over 89,000 remaining active infections, and over 883,000 recoveries.

The disease has already claimed 16,674 people in the country.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.