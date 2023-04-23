MANILA -- The repair of various roads in Quezon City that started last April 20 will end on the morning of April 24, according to the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

The roads in Quezon City are part of the 13 roads under construction in Metro Manila this weekend.

The Quezon City roads affected are as follows:

EDSA SB Panorama Bldg. to opposite of SM Annex (2nd lane from center island)

EDSA SB Cloverleaf Interchange to Balintawak LRT Station

Luzon Ave. NB, Luzon flyover to Congressional Ave. Extension (inner lane/ 1st lane from plant box)

Commonwealth Ave SB corner Riverside to after San Simon Street (2nd lane and 3rd lane from center)

Commonwealth Ave SB from Laura St. to Intramuros Village (3rd lane from center)

BIR Road SB Quezon Ave. to East Avenue (1st-2nd lane)

Kalayaan Ave SB from V. Luna- Kamias Road (all lanes)

The MMDA has advised motorists to find alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic in the areas mentioned.

The affected roads will be fully passable on Monday, April 24 at 5 a.m.