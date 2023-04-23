A man cuts the grass under the summer heat by the Marikina Riverbanks Amphitheater in Marikina City on April 20, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Sunny and hot weather, with "radiating heat" may be expected this week in most parts of the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday.

In its weather outlook for April 24 to 30, PAGASA said there is no weather disturbance expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this week.

Warm and humid easterlies will also prevail this week, it added.

Metro Manila will experience sunny and hot weather this week with occasions of cloudiness. Thunderstorms are also possible on Monday, Thursday and the weekend.

Severe thunderstorms, on the other hand, may be experienced in parts of central Luzon and Mindanao on Monday, and in Ilocos region and the Zamboanga peninsula by Wednesday.

Visayas and Mindanao may also experience scattered rains over the weekend due to the easterlies, PAGASA said.

PAGASA may issue an El Niño alert by next month, an official earlier said, as chances of the dry spell continue to increase.

At present, the Philippines is under “El Niño watch” status.

El Niño is a weather phenomenon characterized by below-normal rainfall that can lead to dry spells and drought.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

RELATED VIDEO