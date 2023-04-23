Marcos Jr. considers reviving father’s ‘Concert in the Park’ program

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. arrives for the sectoral meeting in Malacañang Palace on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Yummie Dingding, PPA/ pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday said he would consider reviving his father and namesake’s “Concert in the Park” program if more Filipinos would be interested in watching the concert series his administration launched in Malacañang.

A series of concerts in Malacañang, which will showcase lesser known artists in the Philippines, is meant to help the country’s creative industries, the President said in his vlog.

“Talagang binuksan natin ang Palasyo at ganoon din ang ating pag-iisip dahil ang Palasyo naman ay walang may may-ari nito kung hindi ang taong bayan,” he said.

“It is the Palace of the People. It’s not the Palace of the President , Bukas talaga dapat ang Palasyo dahil mahalaga na makita naman ng taong bayan na ito ay pag-aari ng bansa at hindi pag-aari ng kahit sinong tao,” he said.

“Pagka dumami na ang interesadong manood ay titingnan natin, baka ibalik natin sa Luneta.”

Marcos Jr. said it is important for the government to give a platform to Filipino performers to ensure that no industry would be left behind after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wala na pong essential at non-essential na trabaho ngayon. Lahat po ng hanapbuhay ay kasama sa ating tuloy-tuloy na pagbabago. Walang maiiwan lalo na ang creative industry,” he said.

“Minsan nakapagtataka na yung ibang Pilipino, kilalang-kilala abroad pero hindi natin kilala dito sa Pilipinas. Kaya itong mga konsiyertong ginagawa natin ay ipapakilala natin ang mga magagaling na artist,” he said.

In the same vlog, the President also answered several music-related questions, such as Czech Prime Minister Petr Viala’s reaction to the Filipino ensemble that welcomed him in Malacañang last week.

“Ang tinutugtog nung banda ay isang kanta na galing sa kanila, sa Czech Republic kaya sabi niya, ‘Aba alam niyo pala ito,’” he said.

Marcos Jr. said their family has had an affinity to music because of his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos Jr.

The “Concert in the Park” — which features ensembles and musical acts in open air spaces in the Philippines — was conceptualized during the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The Konsyerto sa Palasyo (Concert in the Palace), Marcos Jr.’s version, is held in Malacañang’s open grounds and is also open to the public.

It is also live streamed on several government-controlled social media platforms.

“Ang musika ay lenguwahe na nagbubuklod ng sangkatauhan. Magkaiba man ang lahi na pinanggalingan, ito ay nagbibigay inspirasyon at pagkakakilanlan na pumupukaw sa ating damdaming makabayan, kinukulayan ang buhay ng mga nag-iibigan o kakambal ng kahit anumang ating pinagdadaanan,” Marcos Jr. said.

“Muli, mahalin natin ang ating kultura at sining. Saludo tayo sa talentong Pilipino,” he said.