MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday gave details about his 30th wedding anniversary celebration, describing the occasion as “quiet.”

Marcos Jr. said he and his wife, First Lady Liza Marcos, gathered several relatives and friends in their house for a “quiet” dinner.

"Kinumbida namin lahat ng nandoon na original na nasa kasal talaga namin at karamihan nakapunta naman talaga," the President said in his vlog.

"So quiet lang kami, nag-dinner lang kami sa bahay, memories, kung ano mga pinagdaanan namin," he said.

Last week, the President posted photos of himself, kneeling and proposing anew to his wife during their anniversary dinner.

He presented the ring to the First Lady, along with a note that read: "Make all my dreams come true! Marry me again! Happy anniversary!"

Marcos Jr. and his wife were married on April 17, 1993 in a ceremony in Italy with only 21 guests.

In an earlier video, Marcos Jr. said that he fixed and planned his own wedding with a few friends.

"Dinala namin yung sasakyan, hinahakot namin yung gamit, yung champagne, yung pagkain, nilalagay sa sasakyan," Marcos Jr. said in an earlier vlog.

"Napuna ko si Bong (his friend) hindi tumutulong. Sabi ko, 'Hindi ka tumutulong, pambihira ka. Halika dito, tumulong ka sa akin'," he recalled.

"Sabi niya, 'Hindi. Ngayon ko lang nakita na naghahakot ka sa sarili mong wedding. Siguro hindi ko na makikita ito.' Tawa siya nang tawa," he added, laughing at the memory.

Marcos Jr. said his younger sister, Irene, sang during their wedding.

"Pagkanta niya ng Our Father, natigil lahat. Ang ganda talaga," he said.

"Doon ko naramdaman na totoo ito. Talagang mag-aasawa na ako."

Marcos Jr. and the first lady have 3 sons: Ilocos Norte Representative Sandro Marcos, Simon and Vincent.