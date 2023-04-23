Magnitude 5.6 tremor strikes off Isabela

MANILA - A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the waters off Isabela province at 5:19 p.m. Sunday, state seismology bureau Phivolcs said.
Phivolcs said the tremor struck some 18 kilometers northeast of Maconacon town, with a depth of 55 km.
The quake was tectonic in origin.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity V
- Penablanca, Cagayan
Intensity IV
- Gonzaga, Cagayan
Intensity III
- Ilagan, Isabela
Intensity II
-Casiguran, Aurora
- Batac, Pasuquin, and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
- Santiago City, Isabela,
- Tabuk, Kalinga
- Madella, Quirino
Intensity I
- Bangued, Abra
- Baler and Diapaculao, Aurora
- Vigan City and Sinait, Ilocos Sur
- Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya
Aftershocks are expected from the tremor, but no damage is expected, Phivolcs said.