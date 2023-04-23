Home  >  News

Magnitude 5.6 tremor strikes off Isabela

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 23 2023 06:10 PM

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the waters off Isabela province on April 23, 2023. Screen grab from Phivolcs.
MANILA - A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the waters off Isabela province at 5:19 p.m. Sunday, state seismology bureau Phivolcs said.

Phivolcs said the tremor struck some 18 kilometers northeast of Maconacon town, with a depth of 55 km.

The quake was tectonic in origin.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity V
- Penablanca, Cagayan

Intensity IV
- Gonzaga, Cagayan

Intensity III
- Ilagan, Isabela

Intensity II 
-Casiguran, Aurora
- Batac, Pasuquin, and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
- Santiago City, Isabela,
- Tabuk, Kalinga
- Madella, Quirino

Intensity I 
- Bangued, Abra
- Baler and Diapaculao, Aurora
- Vigan City and Sinait, Ilocos Sur
- Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya


Aftershocks are expected from the tremor, but no damage is expected, Phivolcs said.

