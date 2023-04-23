Magnitude 5.6 tremor strikes off Isabela

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the waters off Isabela province on April 23, 2023. Screen grab from Phivolcs.

MANILA - A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the waters off Isabela province at 5:19 p.m. Sunday, state seismology bureau Phivolcs said.

Phivolcs said the tremor struck some 18 kilometers northeast of Maconacon town, with a depth of 55 km.

The quake was tectonic in origin.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity V

- Penablanca, Cagayan

Intensity IV

- Gonzaga, Cagayan

Intensity III

- Ilagan, Isabela

Intensity II

-Casiguran, Aurora

- Batac, Pasuquin, and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

- Santiago City, Isabela,

- Tabuk, Kalinga

- Madella, Quirino

Intensity I

- Bangued, Abra

- Baler and Diapaculao, Aurora

- Vigan City and Sinait, Ilocos Sur

- Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya



Aftershocks are expected from the tremor, but no damage is expected, Phivolcs said.