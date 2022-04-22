Manila Mayor and Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso speaks to the audience during a “listening tour” in Binangonan, Rizal on November 23, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday was asked why he has yet to personally campaign in Pasig and Taguig, two cities where he is expected to have allies as far as his party and personal ties were concerned.

Pasig is the bailiwick of Aksyon Demokratiko executive vice-president Vico Sotto, while Taguig is led by Mayor Lino Cayetano, who has repeatedly described Domagoso as a friend and as an effective public servant.

While concert rallies have yet to be held in these two cities, other low-key campaign activities are being done in communities nationwide, including Pasig and Taguig, Domagoso told reporters in Caloocan.

"With regard to the 2 cities that you mentioned, masasabi ko na about 40 percent of that naikutan ng aming team," he said.

"I’m a local politician and I know how to go into the streets and barangays in their respective areas," he said.

Domagoso did not clarify if he has personally visited some areas in Pasig and Taguig during the official 2022 campaign period, or if he was referring to his "Cine Caravan", where movies and short videos about his life story and achievements in Manila are played in community screenings in lieu of an event where candidates are actually present.

"Hindi lang namin pinapublish... This is our way of doing it," he said.

"We want to be mas intimate sa tao… It’s a strategy. It was designed that way."

Cayetano was among the politicians who attended Domagoso's campaign launch in Manila in February.

He also joined some of Domagoso's pre-campaign events in 2021 in Taguig.

Sotto, on the other hand, has distanced himself from national politics, saying he prefers to focus on local governance in Pasig.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Sotto's uncle and godfather, is running for vice president with Sen. Panfilo Lacson as his president.

"Sabi ko sa kanila, hindi na muna ako mangingialam sa national politics kasi medyo matindi yung ginagawa natin dito sa local," he said, referring to his uncle and his political party.

"And they said, ' Okay'. They agreed," he told ABS-CBN News Digital in an earlier interview.

(I told them I will not meddle in national politics because what we are doing in the local government is quite challenging. And they said, 'Okay'. They agreed.)

The Pasig City mayor, however, belied that he was among the Aksyon Demokratiko officials who approved Domagoso's pitch to become party standard bearer last year.

Mayor Sotto also skipped Domagoso's official nomination as Aksyon Demokratiko's standard bearer last year.

Pasig is the 8th most vote-rich city in the Philippines while Taguig is 9th. The two cities each boast of about 450,000 registered voters in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

