Passengers line up to take their designated bus trip going to various cities in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange ( PITX ) in Parañaque City on April 11, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 210 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,684,300.

The number of active cases is at 14,696, which is also the lowest since December 31, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Of the fresh coronavirus cases, 73 are from Metro Manila. Meanwhile, 61 new deaths were added to the tally, bringing the fatality count to 60,179.

The health department earlier said average daily COVID-19 cases dropped by 12 percent the previous week.

The health department earlier warned that some places tallied an increase in COVID-19 cases, as droves of people traveled to the provinces during the Holy Week break.

The Philippines confirmed its first COVID-19 case in January 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Some 67 million or 74.55 percent of the target 90 million people in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 12.7 million have received their booster shots, according to latest data.