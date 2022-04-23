Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – More than 30,000 Filipino migrant workers in Hong Kong voted in the Philippine national elections, a leader of a Filipino community in the city-state said Saturday.

As of Friday, about 31,300 Filipino absentee voters in Hong Kong have voted, Michael Benares told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

He said they are anticipating a huge voter turn out there, expecting 75,000 to 80,000 OFWs to have actually registered their votes before polling ends.

As of January, there were around 93,600 registered overseas absentee voters in Hong Kong, according to data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Voting begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. but Benares said the period is extended to accommodate more voters.

" ’Pag weekend humahaba ang pila up to 3 kilometers," he said.

Benares said new vote-counting machines (VCMs) were also delivered there on Friday to replace defective VCMs, making all 10 voting precincts fully operational.

He also said that Filipino migrants have been coordinating with the Philippine consulate to fight the spread of false information.

"Nagtutulungan kami with other media outlets para siguraduhin na tamang info ang lumalabas," said Benares, who also has a radio program in Hong Kong.