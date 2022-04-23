Anticipating the Robredo-Pangilinan Pasay rally to be the tandem’s largest gathering yet, non-partisan groups like Bakla Bantay Boto and Babae Laban sa Fake at Fraud which call for clean elections went here to get more volunteers to be watchdogs for the May 9 polls. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/zNj4hQOOpD — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 23, 2022

PASAY CITY - Anticipating the Robredo-Pangilinan Pasay rally to be the tandem’s largest gathering yet, non-partisan groups like Bakla Bantay Boto and Babae Laban sa Fake at Fraud went to the gathering to get more volunteers to be watchdogs for the May 9 polls.

“Kinikilala po namin na sa hanay ng Leni supporters marami ang uhaw sa pagbabago at nais bantayan ang eleksyon natin laban sa pandaraya,” Bakla Bantay Boto convenor Rey Valmores said.

“Sa totoo lang expected natin na mandaraya,” Valmores added.

Valmores said that even before the Pasay rally program began, many Robredo supporters have already signed up to volunteer.

“That speaks true to how yung mga tao ngayon ay talagang ayaw na nila ng makaluma at bulok na pulitika na napakatindi ng pandaraya.”

Valmoras said their group has volunteers nationwide, and will set up booths outside of polling precincts that will serve as a grievance desk for citizens who wish to report possible election offenses during the May 9 polls.

National convenor of Babae Laban sa Fake at Fraud Gert Libang shared Valmores’s booth at the Pasay rally today in the hopes of getting more members in their network to help call out misinformation.

“Hindi lang naman during the election time nangyayari ang pandaraya, nangyayari na yan ngayon sa pamamagitan ng misinformation at disinformation at sa pamamagitan ng paninira at red-tagging,” Libang said.

Libang’s group also holds voter education events.

“Ayaw nating tignan ng mga tao na ang pandaraya ay bahagi, part and parcel na ng elections natin at tatanggapin na lang nila ang resulta elections kahit na alam nila na may massive na pandaraya, at inaasahan na nating magkakaroon ng pandaraya,” Libang added.

Robredo’s Pasay rally has attracted a large crowd, which continues to grow as of writing.

The event is expected to be star-studded with many celebrities including Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, and Sharon Cuneta expected to lend their voices to Robredo's presidential bid.

The rally coincides with Robredo’s 57th birthday celebration.