MANILA – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued show-cause orders to 6 provincial bus operators to explain why thousands of passengers were left stuck this week at Pampanga bus stations.

The LTFRB and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) earlier blamed the confusion on the ongoing window hour scheme to some bus firms, saying they were "sabotaging" the policy.

The following provincial bus operators supposedly violated their Certificate of Public Convenience, said the regulatory board.

Victory Liner Inc.

Genesis Transport Service Inc.

Bataan Transit Bus Co. Inc.

Five Star Bus Inc.

First North Luzon Transit Inc.

Maria De Leon

Authorities, the LTFRB said, found out that the said bus operators supposedly did not have any trips to Manila in the following terminals in Pampanga, causing thousands of passengers to get stranded.

Dau Terminal, Mabalacat, Pampanga

Robinson Mall Terminal, San Fernando City, Pampanga

Victory Liner Terminal, San Fernando City, Pampanga

Bataan Transit Terminal, San Fernando City, Pampanga

Genesis Terminal, San Fernando City, Pampanga

Bus Stop in Mexico, Pampanga

A hearing is set on May 10 via teleconference.

"Ang mga [public utility bus] operators ay natukoy ng LTFRB Region III na hindi nag-operate sa mga terminal sa Pampanga na nagdulot ng mahahabang pila ng libo-libong pasaherong hindi makabiyahe papunta ng Metro Manila noong ika-20 ng Abril ... dahil sa kawalan ng pampublikong bus," the notice read.

"Kasunod niyan ay inaatasang magbigay ng paliwanag ang anim na PUB operators dahil sa nangyaring insidente at kung bakit sila hindi nag-operate noong ika-20 ng Abril."

MMDA Chairman Romando Artes on Friday said the window hours policy would remain as this was consistent with the government's development plan.

Several provincial bus operators limited their operations to evenings due to the newly imposed window hour scheme but transport authorities clarified that the policy only pertains to the use of private terminals within Metro Manila.

