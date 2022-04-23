Keep fighting disinformation, Robredo tells supporters

PASAY CITY - Vice President Leni Robredo during her birthday rally on Saturday in Pasay acknowledged misinformation thrown against her in her six years as the second-in-command of the country, in a call for supporters to keep fighting “fake news.”

“Nagsimula sa nandaya ako sa eleksyon, marami akong boyfriend, buntis ako, ang asawa ko raw hindi ko unang asawa,” Robredo said.

But Robredo maintained she never let these get in the way of her job.

Robredo anticipated more false information to surface in the remaining days of the campaign period, and urged her supporters to make the most of the 14 days left to shed light on the misinformed.

“Alam ko na maraming fake news lalo kapag tumataas ng konti ang ating numero,” she said.

“Kailangan ‘pag fake news sinasabi agad natin na kasinungalingan yan at palitan agad natin ng katotohanan,” she added.

“NPA daw ako. Naniniwala ba kayo doon?” Robredo asked, to which the crowd responded a resounding no.

In fighting disinformation, Robredo said Filipinos are also fighting for their country and their future.

Robredo implored the crowd to take on a different approach from engaging in nay-sayers aggressively online.

“Alam ko marami sa into nakikiaway sa Facebook. Nata-touch akong pinaglalaban niyo ako. Pero may pakiusap po ako may mas magandang paraan ng pag depensa. 'Yung ayaw nyong ginagawa sa akin, 'wag niyong gawin sa kanila,” she said.

Robredo asked her supporters to not forsake respect for their fellow Filipinos in their effort to combat misinformation and disinformation.

“‘Wag tayong mapanghusga, respetuhin natin ang iba ang paniniwala. Pero wag din tayo mapagod sa paglaban sa fake news,” Robredo said.

She admitted that she initially ignored disinformation used against her, which she said she layer realized was unproductive.

“‘Pag itong eleksyon na ito ang nagpapanalo sa kandidato ay kasinungalingan, kawawa ang bayan natin,” Robredo said.

“Dahil laban po natin ito para sa ating mga kababayan dapat buksan natin ang ating mga puso,” Robredo told the crowd, reinforcing her campaign’s message of “radical love” to the Pasay crowd.

Robredo was introduced on stage by Unkabogable Star Vice Ganda, at the Pasay Robredo-Pangilinan rally where organizers estimate over 400,000 in attendance.