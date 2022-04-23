MANILA - Supporters of presidential candidate Leni Robredo showed creative ways of expressing their love for her on the vice president's birthday rally on Saturday.
Mark and Mafe Bautista brought their pink jeep from Quezon City to Pasay to show support.
"Gusto namin batiin si VP Leni ng happy birthday. Siya lang, wala na iba ang qualified," said the couple.
The pink jeep is also being brought to nearby campaign sorties to attract support from voters.
"Ihahatid namin dito si VP Leni papuntang Malacanang," the Bautista couple said.
Other "kakampinks" wore dinosaur costumes, while some set up a free placard-making station along Macapagal Boulevard.
Shan Michael Marcos stood out from the crowd while holding a placard that read "Marcos man ang apelido ko, kay Leni tayo!"
The Solid for Leni and Kiko group from Lupang Pangako Parish in Quezon City also attended the rally.
Jovy Adriano, the group's representative, said their church is supporting VP Leni's bid and that their community also proudly supports the tandem.
"Siya lang ang may kakayanan, happy birthday po VP Leni!"
The Pasay birthday rally also carried an inclusive message where even non-supporters were welcome.
This is expected to be the largest rally in terms of crowd volume since the Robredo presidential campaign started.
