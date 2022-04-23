Watch more News on iWantTFC



MANILA – It was unusual for presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso to tell Leni Robredo to withdraw her candidacy, an analyst said Saturday.

"Medyo weird 'yon na ang pinapaurong niya ang number 2," said Maria Ela Atienza, a former chairperson of the University of the Philippines (UP) Political Science department.

Domagoso should instead focus his tirades against survey frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., she said.

"Dapat ang kaniyang binabanatan ay ang number 1," Atienza said.

Robredo, in recent opinion polls, placed second in the presidential contest, trailing Marcos Jr. by a huge margin.

Domagoso ranked third in the same surveys.

Atienza said she has yet to see whether Domagoso's tactic – which looks to raise his profile and narrow the gap between him and Robredo – would work.

"Ibang bagay kung nagwo-work kasi paulit-ulit lang," she said.