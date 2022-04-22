Comelec Commissioner Socorro Inting at the Senate of the Philippines, Pasay, City, May 29, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

Inting accuses Leni supporters group of sowing distrust

MANILA — A nonpartisan call by a group of Vice President Leni Robredo's supporters for a "peaceful and credible" elections on May 9 was described as "unnecessary" by an official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday.

The Asian Institute of Management Alumni for Leni in a statement appealed for unbiased conduct of the upcoming polls, saying those in charge of the elections are "tasked to make voting safe, to ensure that voting is secret, and to protect the will of voters."

"Our collective interest is for our candidates to be elected through a credible process. When elections are credible, the results will be accepted, and the transition to new government will be peaceful and orderly," the group said.

The statement seemed to earn the ire of Comelec Commissioner Soccoro Inting, who noted that the poll body's constitutional mandate is to ensure every election is "free, orderly, honest, peaceful and credible."

"As commissioner of our poll body, I am ever conscious of this mandate. My colleagues in the Commission En Banc are likewise cognizant of this constitutional directive," Inting said in a statement.

"The appeal of AIM Alumni for Leni call for nonpartisanship and for the holding of orderly, peaceful and credible elections on May 9, 2022 is therefore unnecessary as it tends to sow distrust on the integrity of the Comelec," she said.

Inting also accused the alumni's statement of "subtly conditioning the minds of Filipinos that the upcoming elections is not credible should Vice President Leni Robredo lose in the presidential race."

"Lest AIM Alumni for Leni forgets, Leni Robredo was proclaimed as Vice President in the 2016 Elections through a credible process, spearheaded by no less than your Commission on Elections," she said.

Poll watchdogs NAMFREL, Kontra Daya, and LENTE earlier called on the public to watch out for any signs of cheating before, during, and after the national elections.

Violence and cheating tactics have marred past elections in some areas in the Philippines.

RELATED VIDEO