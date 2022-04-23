Hundreds of ballots still not mailed to PH voters in Canada

Many registered Filipino voters in Canada have started getting their ballots. About 98% of the more than 90,000 ballots for Canada have already been sent out since the various Philippine posts here began mailing them on April 11.

But with a little over two weeks to go before the May 9 elections, hundreds more are left in the consulate general offices in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary, and the embassy in Ottawa because of incomplete addresses. Toronto tops the list with almost 400 un-mailed ballots, followed by Calgary and Ottawa with more than 200 each. Vancouver meanwhile has 29 election packets returned to sender. The various Philippine posts have released the lists of voters with incomplete addresses or changed addresses, and urged voters to check these lists for their names so they can give the consulates their correct information.

Despite this, Philippine Ambassador to Canada Rodolfo Robles assured voters that the postal voting in Canada will run smoothly.

"We even added 10 more personnel just to make sure that the processing is very fast and they check every packet, election ballot if they are in proper order before these are sent to the voters. So I believe, I’m not expecting any problem actually," Robles noted.

Some registered voters in the Facebook group 'Vancouver Filipino Community' confirmed that they have received their ballots in the mail, and a few plan to drop off instead of mailing back their completed ballots.

Retirees Ed and Nonie Florencio got their ballots on April 14, and accomplished and mailed them back after two days.

"I would have preferred na kaming dalawa ang nagpunta na lang sa embassy at hinand-in namin personally. Ang hirap nung minemail eh," Ed admitted.

(I would have preferred it if the two of us just went to the embassy and handed them in personally. Mailing is difficult.)

Meanwhile, Robles urged registered voters in Canada to vote early and to make sure that their voices are heard in this election.

"I would urge every Filipino citizen here in Canada to please vote. Vote because this is a part of your responsibility to make sure that we are running a government that you like to govern our country," Robles said. "Vote independently as you think [is] best for our country."