Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo waves to her thousands of supporters during the Sidlak: Negros Oriental People’s Rally at the RUSI Ballfield, Dumaguete City on April 20, 2022. VP Leni Robredo Media handout

MANILA – The Alpha Kappa Rho fraternity’s Mindanao chapter will be endorsing Leni Robredo’s run for the presidency, a Robredo campaign organizer said, citing a letter it received from the group.

The development means the group will not go with one of its brothers, Isko Moreno Domagoso, Robredo’s rival.

The fraternity is set to formally announce its decision Saturday afternoon, along with the launch of IM K Leni movement in CARAGA.

"Akrho from the five provinces of CARAGA felt the need to stand with the Filipino people, more than their fraternal bond," said Elmer Argaño, IM K Leni national lead organizer.

Earlier this month, the Ikaw Muna (IM) Pilipinas Visayas chapter also dropped Domagoso for Robredo.

“The contest narrows to the two: Ferdinand [Bongbong] Marcos Jr., and Leni Robredo and it is practical to shift because our primordial concern is the clear and imminent danger of the Marcoses getting back in power," IM Pilipinas Visayas chapter head Nick Malazarte said.

Argaño, a former secretary general of IM Pilipinas, said the fraternity chapter's shift is a response to the same concern.

"We believe they (Akrho) heard the growing appeal that our loyalty to a particular candidate should be subsumed to our loyalty for our country, that is not threatened by our imminent return to our shameful and scary past," he told ABS-CBN News.

Akrho's announcement and the launch of IM K Leni will coincide with the celebration of Robredo's 57th birthday.

A large rally to celebrate the occasion is mounted at the Macapagal Blvd. in Pasay, where celebrities are expected to perform, such as Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, Sharon Cuneta, and Ogie Alcasid.