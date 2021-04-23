QCPD yet to explain red-tagging of Maginhawa community pantry organizer

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB) on Friday said a complaint can be filed against the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) for ignoring their letter asking them to explain its red tagging of the Maginhawa community pantry that provides free food to the needy amid the pandemic.

"Hindi ko inakala na there will be no response. But let’s just say not responding is also an offense. Technically, you’re obstructing an investigation. We are conducting an investigation,” said PLEB executive officer Rafael Calinisan in an interview on ANC’s Matters of Fact.

On Tuesday, the Maginhawa community pantry suspended its operations for the safety of its volunteers, donors and beneficiaries after policemen asked for the contact number of its organizer Ana Patricia Non and inquired which organization she belonged.

Calinisan said he immediately reached out to the QPD district director to verify the matter.

“Sadly we have not received any response and that saddens me because until now I believe the police is our partners in peace and order. Hindi natin sila kaaway The PLEB does not treat the PNP as our enemy. In fact, they are partners. Pero sana naman wag kaming pigilan na gawin ang aming tabaho,” he said.

The NTF-ELCAC and the Philippine National Police denied allegations that they were profiling organizers of community pantries.

“Meron pang Facebook pages na nagre-red tag and yet, shared by the QCPD official Facebook page. Parang on the ground, nagtatanong ng mga number and virtually, they are red tagging them,” Calinisan said.

He clarified that they are not making any conclusions yet and are still conducting an investigation into the issue.

“Magsisimula tayo sa investigation. Wala pa tayo sa prosecution. We are validating the material allegations of the complaints. We want transparency and accountability kung meron mang concerns dito alam naman natin kung anong tama at mali,” he said.

Calinisin said PLEB is a check and balance mechanism to correct erring or abusive law enforcement units, particularly policemen. Unlike other disciplinary authorities that can only suspend or demote, PLEB can dismiss erring PNP officials.

“We are the check and balance mechanism of the PNP para naman maniwala ang tao sa proseso sana naman tulungan nila kami. We need to do our jobs,” he said.

