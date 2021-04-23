'Habang buhay hihingi ng patawad:' Angel Locsin mourns elderly who died while queuing at community pantry

MANILA - Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin on Friday issued a public apology after a senior citizen died while waiting for his turn to receive some goods from her community pantry.

The man - identified as balut vendor Rolando Dela Cruz - has been reportedly in line since 3 a.m. and passed out while waiting for the community pantry to open around 8 a.m. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

"Ang nangyari po ay akin pong pagkakamali. Sana po’y wag madamay ang ibang community pantries na maganda po ang nangyari," Locsin said in a post on her Facebook page.

(What happened was my fault. I hope other community pantries would not be involved in what happened because what they are doing is good.)

"Sa ngayon po (As of now), I will prioritize helping the family and I will make it my responsibility to help them get through this. I am very, very sorry," she said.

Locsin said she has been in touch with the late vendor's family.

"Humihingi po ako ng tawad sa pamilya. Kanina po pinuntahan at nakapagusap po kami ng personal ng mga anak niya sa ospital at habang buhay po ako hihingi ng patawad sa kanila," she said.

(I asked for his family's forgiveness. I went to see them earlier and we had a chance to talk in the hospital and I will forever seek for their forgiveness.)

The late vendor's family earlier said they are not blaming anyone for the demise of the family's breadwinner.

"Masakit pero wala naman may gusto na may ganito hindi naman kami naninisi ng ibang tao kasi hindi naman nila ito ginusto," said Jenifer Fosana, the vendor's daughter.

Locsin said her community pantry would only finish serving customers for the day, and would donate the remaining goods to other food pantries instead of operating for another day.

