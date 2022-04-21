Robredo: Ordinary Cebuanos matter most, not politicians

Leni Robredo during a rally in Mandaue City, Thursday. Handout

Vice-President Leni Robredo countered the endorsement made by local political party One Cebu led by Governor Gwen Garcia, saying what mattered most were ordinary Cebuanos, not politicians.

“Alam niyo ang sinisigaw niyo, ‘Walang One Cebu.’ Siguro walang One Cebu ng mga politiko, pero may One Cebu ng ordinaryong Cebuano,” Robredo said.

The Vice President, along with running mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan and their senatorial ticket, concluded their northern Cebu sorties with a people’s rally in Mandaue City.

An estimated 150,000 people joined the rally, according to local organizers and the local police.

The more than 800,000 votes she received in the province of Cebu in the 2016 vice presidential race also gave Robredo a sense of hope for the upcoming 2022 elections.

“Noong 2016, wala pa akong masyadong napapakita sa inyo. Ngayon po, pagkatapos ng anim na taon, malakas ang loob kong bumalik dito sa inyo dahil matitingnan ko kayo, mata sa mata, na ’yung tiwalang binigay niyo sa akin noong 2016, hindi ko po kayo binigo,” Robredo said.

She said that at least for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of the Vice President has led several initiatives, such as free dormitories, shuttle services, and free testing and vaccinations against the coronavirus.

Cebu has 3.2 million voters for the 2022 elections, according to the latest numbers from the Commission on Elections.

Attendees at the Cebu rally responded several times during the speech by chanting, “daog na”, Cebuano for “sure win”.

Robredo also told Cebuanos that if she were given the chance to serve as president, she would continue going to far-flung places, similar to what she has been doing in the campaign by going even to remote places with relatively fewer voters.

“ ’Pag tayo po maging Pangulo, ang gobyerno ang lalapit sa inyo. ’Pag ako naging Pangulo, ang pangako ko sa inyo, lalo kayong malayo, lalo kayong mahirap puntahan, lalo namin kayong pupuntahan para iparamdam sa inyo na hindi namin kayo papabayaan,” she said.