PH Consulate in SF mails all ballots to voters

With three weeks left before voting ends, the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco reported that they have made a breakthrough regarding mailing out ballots for the 2022 Philippine national elections.

"At the Philippine Consulate in San Francisco, we have the highest in terms of the number of registered voters in the United States and we have sent out all of the ballots to all the registered with a complete address as of Monday, April 18," Consul General Neil Ferrer said.

There are 47,711 registered voters in the consulate's jurisdiction. These voters are spread out through Alaska, Northern California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Northern Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, and Utah.

The consulate continues to urge voters to properly fill out their ballots and return them as soon as they accomplish them.

"If they changed their address, they should tell us. We still have three weeks to go. Or they could also pick up their ballots at the consulate, fill it out on site, and drop it off at the drop box in the lobby of the consulate," Ferrer noted.

Ferrer has said there have been no major problems since last week when ballot feeding began, even addressing concerns of paid postage issues. He assured the Filipino community that the postal service has committed to bring back all ballots to the consulate.

"There has not been a ballot envelop returned to the consulate so far. Not even a single case because of insufficient postage. We receive all those ballots whether they have one, two, or three stamps."

Ballot feeding is done every Monday and Thursday but the consulate said they are prepared for a surge in ballots in the coming weeks.

"The plan for us is in the last week of the voting period, the first week of May, we will do the ballot feeding on a daily basis," Ferrer revealed. "Otherwise, the SBEI (Special Board of Election Inspectors) won't be able to sleep if they will just limit it to just two days."

Though they are not allowed to divulge the exact number of ballots sent back so far, this early, Ferrer believes that the turnout looks encouraging as he continues to hope for a better voter turnout than the 30% in 2016.

The voting period will officially end on May 9th at 4am, Pacific time.