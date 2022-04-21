It took PROMDI standard-bearer Sen. Manny Pacquiao two hours of land travel from Tagbilaran City, to meet the leaders of the Philippines Visayas for Federalism Movement in Pundokan, Anonang, Buenavista town, Bohol.

The group is affiliated with Moro National Liberation Front founding Chairman Nur Misuari, who also met with Pacquiao in Manila last April 18.

PVFM, according to Pacquiao's camp, was instrumental in the senator's meeting with Misuari, who in the photo provided to the media by Team Pacquiao was seen raising the hands of the retired boxing champion.

Pacquiao's camp said Misuari "supports" the senator's presidential bid.

The information, however, has yet to be validated, since Misuari, who was originally scheduled to attend the PVFM event, failed to make it due to his strict observance of the Ramadan.

In an earlier interview, Pacquiao pointed out the value of having Misuari's support.

"Sa akin napaka-importante ’yung suporta ng grupo ni Nur Misuari dahil sila ’yung taga-Mindanao, at higit sa lahat nakakaintindi sa problema ng Mindanao ... Thats impossible na ma-resolve ’yung problema ng Mindanao tapos ’yung nag-reresolba nag-uusap taga-Luzon," he told reporters.

At the PVFM event, meanwhile, Pacquiao again outlined his plans to elevate the plight of poor Filipino families by providing free housing, decent employment opportunities, educational assistance and low-interest loans for micro, small and medium entrepreneurs.

Pacquiao also underlined a thorough fight against corruption should he become president.

Attendees in the event listened intently to Pacquiao's speech.

The event ended with PVFM leader Rolando Asis "Bong" Alamit and another group leader raising Pacquiao’s hands.

Hours before the event, Pacquiao stressed his plans for the Muslim community and Mindanao.

And with an already established open communication with Misuari, Pacquiao has expressed his wish to see a more active Moro Islamic Liberation Front when it comes to promoting peace in Mindanao.

"I am hoping na ang MILF magka-isa na rin sa isang adhikain, sa isang adbokasiya na magkaroon ng kaunlaran ang Mindanao. ’Yan ’yung problema sa kaguluhan sa Mindanao na hindi matigil-tigil, dahil sa nangyayari laging napag-iiwanan ang Mindanao," Pacquiao said.

"S’yempre kung ako ang taga-Mindanao, tapos may napag-usapan na pang-kapayapaan ito gawin natin, tapos walang nangyayari sino ba naman ang hindi sasama ang loob?"

Pacquiao said he will exhaust the remaining campaign days period by going directly and talking to the people.

He did that at a food court in Tubigan municipality where he reminisced his poverty years as a young boy, coupled by his dreams to help the poor.

Pacquiao's speech, meanwhile, brought supporters to tears.

"Naiyak ako du’n sa wala s’yang makain, tubig lang," a woman named Ester said while wiping her tears.

Pacquiao also appealed to his fellow candidates to elevate the level of political discourse and stop mudslinging.

"At the end of the day ang taumbayan ang pipili kung sino ang iboboto nila. Di natin kailangan mag-away. Dapat magka-isa tayo being an example, maging halimbawa tayo na leader na ang isang leader ginagawa unity at pagkakaisa," he said.

The presidential candidate later on reiterated his reminder to voters not to be easily swayed by candidates who are only good at making promises.

"Napakalaking tanga naman talaga ng isang tao na ninakawan ka na iboboto mo pa ’yun. I’m talking about generally ah, national down to local. Kasi ’yan ang cancer ng bansa, ’yang korapsyon. ’Yan ang kanser na nagpapahirap sa taumbayan na nagpapahirap sa bansa natin tapos di tayo magising," Pacquiao added.

Five days after Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso released his so-called manifesto signed by Senator Panfilo Lacson and former National Security Adviser Norberto Gonzales, Pacquiap said he has yet to read the document and study it carefully.

"S’yempre kahit sino naman kailangan mo muna aralin ’yung ano bago ka mag-commit na pipirma ka. Baka mamaya madami nakalagay doon na di maganda," Pacquiao said.

He added: "Hindi ako nagdadalawang isip (mag-sign) kung ang intensyon ay du’n pa rin sa pinag-usapan namin na unity, pagkakaisa para magtutulungan, para labanan kumbaga. Ipakita sa taumbayan ang malinis at maayos na halalan. Walang dayaan, di kailangan pag-isipan ’yun."