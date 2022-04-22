Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan pose for photos with tens of thousands of supporters during the Manalakaran: Pampanga People’s Rally at Robinsons Star Mills on Saturday, April 9, 2022. VP Leni Robredo Media handout

MANILA - In an unprecedented move, at least 1,043 members of the Catholic clergy across the country have expressed their support for presidential contender Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Francis Pangilinan.

In a statement released on Friday by the Pangilinan camp, the group calling itself "Clergy for the Moral Choice Endorsement of VP Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan" said the upcoming 2022 elections is too crucial for them to remain quiet.

The clergymen, composed of 976 diocesan and religious priests, 56 deacons and 11 bishops, explained that it is their duty to teach in choosing the right candidates.

"Aming nakikita na ang isang ekstra-ordinaryong sitwasyon tulad ngayon ay humihingi sa bawat Pilipino, gayundin sa amin na pawang mamamayan tulad ninyo at lingkod pa nga ninyo sa Simbahan, ng isang ekstra-ordinaryong pagkilos," the statement said.

"Kaya nga bilang mga Pilipinong pari at relihiyoso na naglilingkod sa inyo lalo na sa kritikal na sadali't panahon natin ngayon, kami ay naririto, nagpapahayag ng aming mga saloobin at hangarin, nagbabahagi ng aming dalangin at inaasam."

The churchmen also said that their decision to endorse Robredo and Pangilinan came after "circles of discernment."

The group also cited Robredo's track record in public service, like being an economist and a lawyer for the masses, that convinced them to believe that she should be the next president of the country.

Without mentioning names, the clergymen also took note of candidate who not only go against the moral teachings of the Catholic Church, but also violate civil laws, like paying right taxes.

The family of presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has yet to pay billions of pesos in estate tax liability — a subject that has been brought up amid campaign season.

One of Marcos' lawyers said that the Supreme Court only ordered the family of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos to pay P23 billion in taxes, while some P180 billion in penalties and surcharges have yet to be finalized by tax officials.

A Supreme Court ruling showed that the Marcoses' estate tax assessment of P23 billion became "final and executory" on March 9, 1999. And the Bureau of Internal Revenue in a written demand has asked the Marcos family to settle their tax debt.

Marcos Jr. is the only son of the late dictator who ruled the country for over 20 years — a regime that saw thousands of cases of disappearances, torture, and murder most notably during martial law years.

"Muli na naman ba tayong magpapauto at magpapadala sa kanilang mga huwad na ngiti, salita, at pangako? Hindi na po. Tama na po. Natuto na kami," the group said.

"Kaya naman naririto kami na inyong mga pari upang magpaalala, magbigay ng babala at pagpapayo. Narito kami at handang makinig at makipaglakbay, kumilos kasama ninyo at lumikha ng mabuting pamamaraan para pigilin ang pagbabalik ng isang angkan na minsan ng nagsamantala sa kapangyarihan."

Robredo and Pangilinan thanked the clergy for their support.

"Alam niyo kung gaano kahirap ang eleksyon. Extraordinary ang eleksyong ito, hindi lang sa pinagpipilian natin, kundi kung ano ang gusto natin mangyari sa susunod na anim na taon," Robredo said.

"Sa pahayag niyong ito, sinasabi niyo na ang kaparian ay Pilipino din na nagdedesisyon na lumahok sa pagsalba sa bayan," she added, noting that the priests' difficult path seems to be part of their moral obligation."

Unlike several religious sects in the Philippines, the Catholic Church does not officially endorse any candidate. However, priests and other members of the Church as individual citizens have the right to express their support for any candidate.

