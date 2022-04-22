Pinangunahan ng grupong 1Sambayan at Cornerstone Technologies ang paglulunsad ng isang mobile application para sa pagbabantay sa halalan sa Mayo.

Tinawag itong “HOPE” (Honest Open Philippine Elections) application na layong maghikayat ng mas maraming volunteer watchers sa May 9.

Maaari itong i-download sa Android App store at magiging available din sa iOS app store.

Sa pamamagitan ng application, maaaring maireport ng sino mang user ang nagaganap na resulta ng botohan sa kanilang lugar

“At the end of voting hours on election day on May 9, 2022, the voter will take a picture of the Election Return at his or her precinct – specifically the election results for the President, the Vice President and the Senators,” sabi ni dating Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, lead covenor ng 1Sambayan sa isang press conference sa Makati City.

“The voter will also take a picture of the System Hash Code found at the bottom of the Election Return. If the System Hash Code does not appear at the bottom of the Election Return, that means the Operating System Code of the vote counting machine has been tampered with,” dagdag niya.

Kaya din aniya magsagawa ng “quick count” ng nasabing application base sa mga maisusumiteng datos dito.

Maaari ring magamit ang application para magsumbong ng ano mang anomalya na nagaganap sa botohan at may mga nakahandang abogado ang 1Sambayan para tugunan ito.

“Any tampering of the electronic transmission of the election results from the precincts to the local or national servers will easily be discovered and exposed,” sabi ni Carpio.

“The HOPE app can make every one of the more than 64 million registered voters a guardian of the votes of all voters in his or her precinct. This, I personally believe, is a game changer in Philippine elections,” dagdag pa niya.

Ayon naman kay Atty. Ria Valenzuela-Dam mula sa kompanyang gumawa ng app, may inilagay silang security features sa HOPE.

Bagaman maaaring gumawa ng chat groups sa nasabing app, hindi naman maipapakita ang contact details ng isang user, kabilang ang kanyang cellphone number at email address.

Magiging libre rin ang pagtawag sa hotline kung gagamitin ang app.

“For the first time in history, a voter will be empowered to guard and protect his votes. For the first time, a comprehensive platform is created to provide voters a secured communication channel supported by the full pledged call center hotline ready to address any issue or concern raised to their attention,” sabi ni Valenzuela-Dam.

Aminado naman ang developer ng app na mahalaga ang maayos na internet connection para magamit ng husto ang application.

Gayunman, may hotlines naman aniya ang 1Sambayan na maaaring tawagan agad para sa ano mang sumbong.